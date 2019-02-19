ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis firefighter had his car stolen, stripped for parts and abandoned, and now could face a big bill from the city.
Brent Sevener says he was at work Saturday morning when he learned his black pickup was stolen from his driveway.
“My first thought was this is going to be a nightmare,” he said.
Sunday he learned his truck was found in this vacant alley off Compton, about three miles from his home.
But it wasn't the vehicle he remembered.
“They took the headlights, tail lights, stereo system, and both batteries from underneath the hood,” he said
The truck was stripped of everything that made it run.
Sevener says he's spent the last two days figuring how to put the truck back together, then Tuesday morning, he said police threatened to tow it away.
“[They] just dropped it off at my house, almost 24 hours ago and now you're ready to pick it up and ready to tow it away again,” Sevener said.
Officers reportedly told him they've received dozens of calls asking for the car to be moved.
Fearing a hefty towing bill, Sevener convinced police to give him until the end of the day.
“I said I could hopefully find [the parts] in the next 48 hours and they said it has to be today,” he said. “They need to give people some sort of leeway on it to help people out.”
Sevener said if he can’t get the parts in place by the end of the day, he will have to pay for it to be towed.
