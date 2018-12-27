ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men were found shot about a block from one another south of downtown St. Louis late Wednesday night.
Police said one man was found shot but conscious and breathing in the 2600 block of Rutger around 10 p.m. A second man was then found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in the 2600 block of Hickory.
No other information regarding the double shooting or suspects has been released.
Stay tuned to News 4 or KMOV.com for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.