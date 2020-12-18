ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A double shooting left one person dead in St. Louis County Thursday night.
Officers from the Central County precinct found two men shot in the 8700 block of Link Avenue around 9:20 a.m.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
