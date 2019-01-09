ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a double shooting in north St. Louis.
Police said two people were shot at Kingshighway and Maple around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. A third person was injured when their foot was fun over by a fleeing car when the shots were being fired, according to police.
All three injured victims arrived at the hospital via private vehicle.
The victim that was shot in the hand and the person whose foot was run over were listed in stable condition. The victim who was shot in the back was listed in critical, stable condition.
No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.
