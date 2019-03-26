JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com)- - A double shooting investigation is underway in Jennings.
According to police, two people were shot around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Wilborn Drive just north of Interstate 70 near Goodfellow.
The extent of the wounds received by the shooting victims has not been released.
Police have not released any further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.