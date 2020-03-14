ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting turned deadly just north of downtown St. Louis late Friday night.
Just before midnight, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found shot in the 1200 block of North 7th Street in the Columbus Square neighborhood.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital where the man later died. The woman is listed in critical condition, officials said.
Anyone with information should contact local police.
