ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fight between two groups of people led to a double shooting that killed one person Tuesday night in north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County police said the fight happened on Burrwood Drive off Lucas and Hunt Road just after 9 p.m.
Two men were shot during the fight and taken to the hospital. One of the men died at the hospital. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Marvin Thomas.
Police said the second man is expected to survive.
If you have any information on what happened, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
This was the first deadly shooting reported Tuesday night in north St. Louis County. The second happened around 11:30 p.m. in Ferguson where a 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting.
