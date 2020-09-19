NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in North County early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 11000 block of Ebert near Netherton Drive. Officers found one man dead and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The second victim was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
