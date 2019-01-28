St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a double homicide Monday morning in Dutchtown.
A call for police went out from the 3900 block of Dunnica shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.
When police arrived on scene, they found two people dead. A homicide unit was requested.
Police have not disclosed how the two people died or if there are any suspects in custody.
No further information is known at this time.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
