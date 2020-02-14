ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 64 in Lake Saint Louis Friday morning.
The crash occurred between a pickup truck and car in the westbound lanes near Highway 364, closing the interstate, around 11 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two people were killed and three others were injured in the crash. Two of the three people injured were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to a source, one of the people involved in the crash is a child.
Drivers should expect long delays in both directions while emergency crews are on the scene. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
News 4 has crews headed to the area and will update this story as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.