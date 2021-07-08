KANSAS CITY, MO. (KMBC/CNN) – A double amputee from Missouri climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.
Smithville native Mandy Horvath has visited some of the highest places in the world, including Pikes Peak and Manitou Incline. In June, she added the mighty Mt. Kilimanjaro to the list.
"I was very worried and scared that I wouldn't make it to the top,” Horvath said.
When she completed the climb, she became the first bilateral amputee to climb the dormant volcano.
"On top of just crawling with my arms, basically, the way I do this is by lifting my entire body weight and swinging,” she recalled.
Horvath lost her legs in 2014 after getting hit by a train. Her desire to climb came while recovering when she saw others like herself conquer great feats. She trekked through rainforests, glaciers and desserts to get the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro, 19,000 feet above sea level, while immersing herself in the culture.
"You only get these kind of experiences once in a life time usually, and taking the easy way out really wasn't my forte,” said Horvath.
One of the challenges Horvath said involved in the climb was that she had to crawl across glaciers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.