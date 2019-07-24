MEMPHIS, Tn. (KMOV.com) -- A former neighbor of the Ole Miss student accused of killing fellow student Ally Kostial called him egotistical and misogynistic Wednesday.
Surveillance photos obtained from FOX13 show 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld Monday afternoon at a Memphis gas station wearing an Ole Miss t-shirt.
Kostial’s body was found near a lake in northern Mississippi, about 30 miles from Oxford and the Ole Miss Campus Saturday.
According to the Oxford Eagle, Theesfeld was tracked to the South Memphis location through his cellphone and credit cards.
Memphis police are seen swarmed around Theesfeld's truck, stopping him from driving away where Lafayette County deputies arrested him.
A neighbor who lived in the same dorm as Theesfeld for a year at Ole Miss said Theesfeld is arrogant and misogynistic.
"I'm not going to sugar coat it, he was pretty much a daddy's boy type, constantly had to reference his father's money, how his dad could get him out of anything, just that attitude all the time," said Rex Ravita. "Any type of vulgar comment he could say, any type of rude comment to anybody in our dorm, any of the women."
Ravita said the the two dated on and off for a few years.
"Of course it was surprising because I knew him and of the situation, but to hear that the circumstances of how and why it happened, it just all clicked and made sense," said Ravita.
"I truly believe that he manipulated her emotionally to have her believe that he loved her the same way she did, and I think he had her on the hook until the very last second," Ravita said.
According to FOX13, law enforcement sources say Theesfeld's clothes appeared to have blood on them and a weapon was found inside the truck.
