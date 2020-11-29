DoorDash will pay $2.5 million to resolve allegations that it misled consumers in the District of Columbia and misused tips intended for workers.
A lawsuit filed against DoorDash by Karl Racine, attorney general for the District, last year alleged that between 2017 and 2019 the company let consumers believe their tips were for workers, when in fact DoorDash was using part of that compensation to fund their operations.
DoorDash will pay $1.5 million in relief to delivery workers, $750,000 to the District of Columbia and $250,000 to two local charities. The company also will be required to maintain a system that ensures tips go to workers without lowering their base pay, Racine's office said in a news release.
Launched in 2013, San Francisco-based DoorDash, which operates in more than 4,000 cities across North America, sparked public outrage last summer after a New York Times story detailed DoorDash deliverers' meager pay and tough working conditions.
