ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A DoorDash driver was carjacked while making a delivery in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.
The 20-year-old driver told police he met the suspect in an alleyway near the intersection of Itaska and Nebraska to deliver the food around 7:20 p.m. Once there, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the driver to get out of his 2010 Ford Escape. The driver’s jacket and phone were still inside the car as the suspect drove off.
The driver was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.
