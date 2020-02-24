(CBS News) -- A neighbor of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother whose children have been missing for five months, shared doorbell camera footage that showed her son playing in the yard. CBS affiliate KUTV reports the video was taken six days before her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, disappeared.
The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, shared the footage with KUTV. The video was used by police to help create a timeline of events in the case of the two missing children.
The footage shows JJ, who is autistic, playing outside on September 17. He was last seen on September 23.
About a month after that video, on Oct. 29, the doorbell camera footage shows another woman coming to visit Lori Vallow in the same apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.