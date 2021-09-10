ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man known for going door-to-door selling magazines and getting aggressive with neighbors was arrested in St. Louis.
According to police, 28-year-old Alfonso Bolden was arrested Monday in the Tower Grove East neighborhood after getting hostile with one neighbor. In a post on the NextDoor app, one resident said the man accused his wife of being a racist, used the N-word and "started ranting about white people and our neighborhood" when she said no after his sale pitch. The resident also warned others to not open the door to him.
Neighbors in the post said they have seen him going door-to-door in several other St. Louis neighborhoods.
St. Louis police arrested Bolden on September 6 in the 3500 block of Victor. Bolden was arrested for General Peace Disturbance and Trespassing on Private Property after officers responded to a call for the subject attempting to sell magazines, and then becoming hostile when his attempts were unsuccessful, police said. Bolden was released with citations.
Bolden is also accused of going off on a neighbor in February in south Charlotte, North Carolina, according to FOX 46. The neighbor told FOX 46 that he lashed out at her when she said no after his sales pitch. He got aggressive and went off in an "profanity-laced tirade". The neighbor filed a police report and he was arrested with misdemeanors for communicating threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.