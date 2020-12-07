TULSA, OK (KTUL) -- A Tulsa woman took multiple COVID-19 tests while experiencing symptoms and only one test came back positive.
"Don't trust a negative COVID test. If you have the symptoms, especially that loss of taste and smell, you have to stay home,” Lesley Shollmier said.
Shollmier stayed home and quarantined even though she tested negative three times for the virus. She said she was having COVID-19 symptoms, including loss of taste and smell.
"I immediately knew, this is COVID. I just knew that that was one of the classic symptoms and regardless of anything, I have to have it. As odd as it sounds, I was fortunate to have that symptom so that I knew for sure that I was doing the right thing,” she said.
Shollmier reached out to her primary doctor for a fourth test.
“I said, ‘what would you think about me doing another PCR test through your clinic?’ She was like, ‘well, I don’t know. You know, we could try it but really, usually they are pretty effective.’ I was pretty insistent though. I knew in my gut I had it,” recalled Shollmier.
On day 12 of having symptoms, she received her positive results.
"Listen to your gut. Know when you’re sick and when you need to stay home. And just because you get that negative test doesn’t mean that you’re negative," she said.
