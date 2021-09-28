ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Area Foodbank is hoping to end September on a high note.
The organization is hosting a “Feed a Neighbor Giving Day” in partnership with Emerson. Donations will be matched up to $20,000. That means double the donations will go towards feeding twice as many kids, seniors and families when you donate today.
To donate, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.