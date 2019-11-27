EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Seven dogs who were neglected and abused were taken in by the Metro East Humane Society.
The group was seized by the police department after being left in an abandoned home for several weeks where neighbors tried to feed and give them water.
The shelter says they couldn't turn away from taking them in.
The dogs will be undergoing treatment for severe skin and ear infections and dental issues.
Metro East Humane Society is asking for donations for their treatment as the next weeks will be busy with nonstop medical attention.
You can donate directly through this Facebook post or through their website here.
Donations can also be dropped off at their facility or mailed to to MEHS, 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville.
