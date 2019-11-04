ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For the third year, you can donate a coat or take a coat from a rack at The Corner Bar in St. Charles.
Tiffany Unger said she saw a need in the community and has spent the previous two years getting hundreds of coats to local families in need.
"The first year I was shocked at the turnover of coats," Unger said. "Within the first few days we saw over 50 coats come and go. I saw families, single parents, young kids, homeless, adults of all ages, and college kids all coming to the rack."
Unger says if you gently used or new coats you can drop them off at The Corner Bar at 571 First Capital Drive. Or if you or someone you know needs a coat, please stop by to pick something out.
However, they are only accepting coats. Please do not drop off any other winter clothing item.
"I always want to make sure that they were finding what they need on the rack and that the coats all have functioning zippers, are without stains or rips, and are something they can wear and feel good about," Unger said.
They also suggest that if the rack is full, please save your donation.
“A special shout out to Morton Todd for connecting us with the STL Plumber and Pipefitters apprentice program and arranged for them to build our new rack. It’s amazing and will last for years to come,” Unger said.
