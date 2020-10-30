WASHINGTON D.C.(CBS NEWS) -- Donald Trump Jr. claimed that COVID-19 deaths have dropped to "almost nothing" Thursday, a day that saw a record-breaking number of new cases in which almost 1,000 Americans died of the virus.
In an interview with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, President Trump's son said that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a declining death rate.
"I went through the CDC data, because I kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, 'Why aren't they talking about this?'" Trump Jr. said. "Oh, because the number is almost nothing. Because we've gotten control of this thing, we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this."
