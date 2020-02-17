460111154

PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII - DECEMBER 07: U.S.S. Arizona survivor Donald Stratton stands in front of the remembrance wall in the shrine room the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial during a memorial service for the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl harbor on the island of Oahu at the Pacific National Monument on December 07, 2014 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On the morning of December 7, 1941 a surprise military attack was conducted by aircraft of the Imperial Japanese Navy against the U.S. Pacific Fleet being moored in Pearl Harbor, marking the entry of the U.S. in World War II. More than 2,400 people were killed and thousands wounded, with dozens of Navy vessels either sunk or destroyed. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

(CNN) -- Donald Stratton, a survivor of the USS Arizona, died February 15, according to a statement from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

He was 97, a tweet from USS Arizona said.

Stratton joined the Navy in 1940 after growing up in Nebraska. The USS Arizona was the first ship he joined, the statement from the National Memorial said.

He was a Seaman First Class when he was one of 334 crew members to survive the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese, according to the USS Arizona tweet. The attack drew the country into World War II.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Stratton was with five other sailors in the burning forward mast when he was saved by a sailor from the USS Vestal who threw the group a line, according to the statement.

Stratton suffered burns to over 70% of his body while escaping and received a medical discharge in September 1942.

Ever determined to serve his country, the statement said, Stratton reenlisted in 1944, served out the war and was discharged, once again, in December of 1946 at the rank of Gunners Mate Second Class.

The flag over the USS Arizona Memorial will be flown at half staff in honor of his life and service, the statement said.

