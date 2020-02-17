PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII - DECEMBER 07: U.S.S. Arizona survivor Donald Stratton stands in front of the remembrance wall in the shrine room the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial during a memorial service for the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl harbor on the island of Oahu at the Pacific National Monument on December 07, 2014 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On the morning of December 7, 1941 a surprise military attack was conducted by aircraft of the Imperial Japanese Navy against the U.S. Pacific Fleet being moored in Pearl Harbor, marking the entry of the U.S. in World War II. More than 2,400 people were killed and thousands wounded, with dozens of Navy vessels either sunk or destroyed. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)