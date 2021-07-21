JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Parson announced a new director of Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services Wednesday.
Donald Kauerauf was named to be the next director. He takes office on September 1.
With over 30 years of public health and emergency management experience, Kauerauf says this new role is what he is used to and he called it a "seamless transition".
"From his extensive resume and core values, we know that Don is the right choice to lead Missouri’s top public health agency," Parson said during the press conference.
According to Parson's office, Kauerauf previously worked as the Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health from 2016 until his retirement in 2018. He was selected to Chair the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and has served in that capacity throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Kauerauf also served as Deputy to the Illinois Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor and Policy Advisor to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director.
When asked if Kauerauf saw a need to change Missouri's previous COVID-19 response he said, "Missouri has done a great job following the CDC guidance."
Kauerauf mentioned that Missourians need to get vaccinated but should talk to their doctor if they're concerned or have any questions.
Once he takes office, he said he plans to visit around the state and meet with public health officials.
In April, Dr. Randall Williams resigned from the job in April amid the state's vaccine rollout. Williams was appointed by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017. Robert Knodell served as acting health director since Williams' resignation.
