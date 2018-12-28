PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A North County city is reminding it’s residents to abstain from firing guns into the air to celebrate the New Year.
The Pagedale Police Department posted on their Facebook page twice Friday reminding residence that it is illegal and dangerous to fire a weapon into the for celebratory reasons.
One of the posts says, “What goes up must come down. A stray bullet can travel for miles and take lives. Don’t use guns to celebrate.”
Pagedale police also posted a link to a video explaining what happens when a bullet is fired straight up. That video can be viewed by clicking here.
