ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you have any old electronics piling up in the basement?
Now that the holidays have passed, that pile might have gotten bigger.
But officials are urging residents not to just throw them away. Instead, they hope the electronics will be recycled.
"Electronics actually contain a lot of hazardous materials that people don't think about," said Kelly Reynolds with the Midwest Recycling Center, noting that things like old TVs can contain pounds of lead. "Its gonna get out, its gonna get into the soil and you never know where that's going to lead."
Recycling electronics is easy and, in most cases, free.
Midwest Recycling Center has drop off sites across the region, including one in Imperial.
If you have a lot of electronics, they'll even come pick them up. They'll take anything with a cord or battery.
Certain facilities take will do data removal and destruction on the items that need it.
MRC's zero landfill policy ensures that nothing donated ends up in a landfill.
Generally recycling your items is free but there are a few items that have a cost associated with them like old CRT TVs and computer monitors.
To get a list of what is free and what's not, click here.
For a list of MRC's locations, click here.
For recycling events around the area, click here.
