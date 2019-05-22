ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Blues were presented the Clarence Campbell Bowl after winning the Western Conference but none of the players touched it.
If you’re wondering why, the answer lies in superstitions. The idea is not to touch the trophy until you win the Stanley Cup because it’s bad luck. Some players also feel the Stanley Cup is the true championship trophy and should be the only one hoisted.
David Perron’s team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, touched the Clarence Campbell Bowl last season and ended up losing in the Stanley Cup Finals.
“I was just glad to see no one touch that trophy,” said Perron after Tuesday’s win. “Hopefully, it changes something this year.”
The Blues are four wins away from the cup, with the first game taking place in Boston on May 27.
