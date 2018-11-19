MADISON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Madison County Sheriff’s officials told News 4 thieves stole jewelry from the home of an older adult woman in the Rosewood Heights area of Madison County on Sunday.
Officials said the thieves used fast talk and high pressure to convince the woman to let them into her home to talk about warranty repair work. But, while one talked with the victim about possible repair work, the other thief slipped into a bedroom and stole jewelry.
Sheriff John Lakin said the thieves have struck at least three times now.
"It seems like it's the same suspects, same identified vehicle. Hispanic males knocking on an elderly person's door," said Lakin.
The thieves are believed to be driving a silver or gray older model Mazda minivan, possibly an MPV.
"I've seen it driving up and down the road once or twice and it's moving very slowly like they're scoping things out," said Jerry Brimm.
Jerry Brimm lives in the same Rosewood Heights neighborhood. Apparently the thieves were looking for another victim. Kim Bedwell said the vehicle pulled into her driveway and a man knocked on her door but she didn’t let him in.
"I just held my hand on the door so he couldn't open it, and had it locked. He wanted to clean my gutters for $15 and I just said no,” said Bedwell.
Bedwell said the man at her door left without incident but that it’s scary to learn that later he may have been part of a group of thieves who were targeting her.
Madison County Sheriff’s officials advise the public not to let strangers into your home who’ve arrived unsolicited.
