SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A South County family is praising a Dominos delivery driver they said saved their son’s life.
On September 24, Kyan Krull, 15, was riding his ATV after school near his home on Christopher Road in Oakville. Krull crashed into a guardrail around 1:45 p.m. At the time, Brandon Eckstein was driving back to Dominos following a delivery and came across the crash. At first, Eckstein said he thought the crushed ATV was wreckage from an accident earlier in the week.
“As I got closer I realized the man was bleeding and stumbling around the ATV and he wasn’t in good shape at all,” Eckstein said.
Eckstein found Krull stumbling around, bloody and disoriented. He told him to get in his car. Krull has no recollection of the crash or what caused it but was able to relay his address to Eckstein. Once they arrived at Krull’s house, he said his step-mom called 911. Krull’s father, Steve, is a firefighter and was at work when he saw that an ambulance was being dispatched to his house.
“I was on duty and saw that the call when out and the ambulance was called to my residence it does put a little extra stress on you, not being able to help your own child was upsetting and scary,” Krull said.
Kyan Krull was rushed to Children’s Hospital and had a 3-hour surgery on his hand almost immediately. He suffered multiple fractures and a concussion but is feeling much better.
News 4 was there as Krull met Eckstein in the Dominos parking lot. Krull said he is extremely thankful for Eckstein’s compassion and quick-thinking behavior. Ironically, the two discovered they both attended Blades Elementary School for grade school and Oakville High School but at different times. They are thankful for this new bond they share.
“It was all instincts in that moment it felt really normal and I didn’t really question it when I was in the moment but I’m grateful for what I did and I’m glad I got to help that family that day,” Eckstein said.
