ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Domino’s Pizza is making good on a promise to fix potholes across the country and one town in Franklin County in benefiting.
Domino’s franchise owner John Gayler says the $5,000 grant really solves a problem for his drivers and the community of St. Clair, Mo.
“Our delivery drivers have had a few accidents because of the potholes in town, so it’s been a little rough. There’s been a few spots where we needed to get it fixed,” Gayler said.
In June, Domino’s launched its “Paving for Pizza” project and asked people to nominate their town for a grant to fix potholes. St. Clair was chosen out of more than 137,000 nominations.
Delivery driver Robert Coffman says he was happy to hear the news.
“Earlier this year, I hit a pothole and ruined a tire,” Coffman said.
The City of St. Clair will decide how the money is allocated. The city says it will evaluate the worst roads in the spring and put the money towards fixing pot holes. The buzz has plenty of drivers excited.
There is no guarantee on where or when the work will be completed, but the grant stipulates the money must be used by the next May.
UPDATE [April 12, 2019]
Domino's Pizza has made good on their promise to patch the potholes.
April 11, 2019, News 4 spotted several patched potholes branded with the Domino's logo and the phrase “Oh yes we did” in St. Clair.
