ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local residents stepped up to help others in need the weekend before Valentine's Day.
Volunteers gathered at the O'Fallon Park Rec Complex to make care packages for women who are domestic violence survivors.
The care packages contained personal hygiene items, flowers and notes of encouragement.
They were delivered to shelters and safe houses across St. Louis for the seventh year in a row. Officials said they've provided care packages for thousands of women throughout the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.