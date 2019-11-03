ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person is in custody after a man and a woman were found shot to death Saturday in Riverview in north St. Louis County.
Officers from the Riverview Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Chambers Road Saturday around 1:26 p.m. when they found a man and a woman shot. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.
Police later identified the woman as Artelia Jones-Harold, 48, and the man as Bennie Whalen, 51.
Officers believe Whalen shot Jones-Harold in the middle of a domestic dispute. Someone else inside the apartment tried to intervene and ended up shooting Whalen. Police said the adult who shot Whalen has been cooperating with the investigation.
"I am devastated. I am really heartbroken and hurt," said Jones-Harold's sister, Virginia Jones. "I love my sister. I am going to miss her, I can't believe this. This is like a bad dream to me, a bad dream. I still can't believe that."
Jones-Harold's niece Latonia Jones said she thinks the shooting could have been prevented.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons was requested to assist with the investigation.
If you have any information, call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.