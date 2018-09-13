ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Dome at America’s Center is not looking for 200 employees to assist with Taylor Swift’s concert on Tuesday, Sept. 18., despite earlier reports to the contrary.
Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment said 200 employees were needed for work as a stagehand. Work responsibilities include, setting up and operating light board equipment, electrical work, operating cameras, Teleprompters, etc.
However, Explore St. Louis, which manages the Dome America's Center, said all positions have been filled and no hiring is necessary.
