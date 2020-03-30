ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dollar General is offering a 10% discount to all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.
People just need to present their work badge or ID to receive the discount. It doesn’t apply to gift cards or with other discounts.
“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO.
The discount will run through April 30. It could be extended depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities,” Vasos added.
Dollar General is also helping its employees with plans to invest about $35 million in bonuses for stores, distribution and employees who work during the coronavirus. Employees have also been given an ongoing 30% digital coupon discount.
Dollar General is among the stores dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers with the goal to provide at-risk neighbors the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing one hour early to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and well-being.
