ALTON, ILL. (KMOV.com) -- An armed robbery took place at a Dollar General store overnight in Alton, Ill.
Police responded to the store at West Delmar and State Street after 11:15 p.m. Alton and Wood River police used a K9 to search for a suspect but were unable to find anyone.
Police set up a perimeter to contain the suspect, who they believe left the store on foot.
Police said it was unclear what, if anything, was taken from the store. They also said at least one employee was in the store at the time of the robbery.
This story will be updated when more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.