ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dollar General will hold several hiring events in the St. Louis area next week.

Dollar General will hire 20,000 workers Dollar General plans to hire 20,000 workers this spring as the discount chain continues its expansion during the pandemic.

On April 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dollar General will be looking to hire for its Fulton distribution center. The in-person event will be held at the facility located at 1900 Cardinal Drive.

In addition, Dollar General will be holding hiring events at four local stores for employees on April 22 and April 23. The stores where the hiring events will take place are:

505 Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold, Lemay

1060 Lemay Ferry Road, Lemay

520 S. 5th Street, Saint Charles

12509 Missouri Bottom Road, Hazelwood

“As a rapidly-growing company, we are proud to provide individuals with opportunities to start or advance their careers while serving as a positive economic presence in each community we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief people officer. “The power of coupling our mission of Serving Others with one of our key operating priorities, investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment and inclusion, makes DG an employer of choice, and we look forward to welcoming new employees to come grow with our DG family this spring.”

Interested candidates are asked to formally apply online before attending an in-person hiring event. Click here for more information and to view a list of open positions.