DOGTOWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As we begin the new year, many locals are hoping for things to go back to normal in terms of concerts, parades, and festivals.
Unfortunately, the annual Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Dogtown Irish Festival have decided to cancel their event scheduled for March 17 due to pandemic.
After receiving guidance from local health officials, both committees decided it will be the best course of action. Health experts discourage large gatherings of people for the next few months.
“Dealing with all of the unknowns of the current situation, it was impossible to plan an event of the size of the Hibernian Parade with this much uncertainty,” said Dennis Pogue, the current chairman of the Hibernian Parade Committee. “So, we felt the best course of action was to make this decision now and focus our efforts on our 2022 parade.”
This will be the second year in a row that the parade was cancelled but Pogue said the festivities will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022.
Joe Jovanovich with Dogtown Irish Festival said they are also looking ahead for next year’s festival. He added the non-profit plans to hold a virtual event, but details are still being finalized.
