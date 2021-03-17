ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The sound of bagpipes and drums filled the Dogtown neighborhood on Wednesday, as hundreds of people braved the rain to take part in St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
The rain, combined with the pandemic, made this year's celebration much smaller with no parade. Still, those who dodged the rain said the outing is worth it.
"We have not done anything, so I'm excited to be out and see my friends," a woman named Cindy said, who spent the day with friends. "We've got our ponchos and we have reservations inside, so it's all good!"
During a normal year, she said large parties and the parade offer the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family, neighbors and even strangers. "Even so, we're out here, rain or shine every year," Cindy said.
A few blocks away, some partygoers were celebrating the holiday at home.
"This is more normalcy than I've had in a long time, over a year, I don't get it a lot," said William Long. "This is what I wanted this to be, with friends drinking beer and sharing stories. That's what it is today."
Long said he's never experienced a true Dogtown St. Patrick's Day, but enjoyed his first-ever Mardi Gras last year, just days before the shut down began.
"A lot of people are blasé, but we're not blasé, because we party," said Jenn Jackson. "There are fewer people walking on the street or the sidewalk so it's harder to offer a beer and that kind of thing."
Bars and restaurants in Dogtown are also feeling the effects of a soggy holiday. Not only are they contending with capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines, but the rain canceled many outdoor events.
"We were planning on having a by-reservation only party on our patio but as you can see it's not exactly patio weather," said Joe Jovanovich, co-owner of The Pat Connolly Tavern.
Jovanovich said the dining room remains closed, because it's a small space. So, Wednesday's celebrations were limited to carryout.
"The best thing about this year, over last year, is we're doing something," he said. "Where as last year, it was just a complete unplug. So my anxiety is much lower than this time last year and I'm feeling much more hopeful."
This year marks the second year in a row that large St. Patrick's Day celebrations have been canceled in both Dogtown and downtown St. Louis due to the coronavirus.
