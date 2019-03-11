ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The group that organizes the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dogtown is standing by their choice of a grand marshall.
Last week, one local alderman questioned the choice of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch to lead the parade saying McCulloch is polarizing and brings a potential for harm.
The 24th ward progressive democrats called the move tone deaf, pointing to McCulloch's actions during Ferguson.
But the Ancient Order of the Hibernians says their decision was not in any way political. In fact, they say they work hard to keep politics out of the parade.
Jim Mohan, the public relations officer for the Hibernians said McCulloch was chosen for his work with the Hibernians and because he's Irish.
"All of our grand marshalls have been great representatives of the Irish Culture and Irish history,” he said. “Bob is a classic example of why we honor people of that background and Irish history."
Mohan says they have not received any evidence of planned protests or violence at the parade. He says they just want everyone there to have fun.
