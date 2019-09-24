ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two local restaurants are coming together to release a unique combination.
Dogtown Pizza worked with Gioia’s Deli to create a new hot salami pizza with pepperonis. The pizza will be available for purchase at all locations that sell Dogtown Pizza.
A brand-new hamburger pizza, not associated with Gioia’s Deli, will also launch Tuesday.
