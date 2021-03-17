ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – This is the second year the St. Patrick's Day festivities in Dogtown have been canceled and businesses are feeling the impact.

Typically, bars in Dogtown have one of their biggest days of the year on March 17. But, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant capacity is only at 50%.

"It's pretty tough, I know that this one day makes a huge difference for most of the businesses around here, plus with this last year it's a little, it's tough, but again we have to keep our heads up and keep going forward,” said Megan Cobb, owner of Sweet Em’s Coffee and Ice Cream.

To prevent too many people from coming to Dogtown on St. Patrick’s Day, police said they will be monitoring the area. Officers said this year drinking and gathering in the street is prohibited.

In an effort to keep customers and tourists coming into the area, a Dogtown non-profit is promoting the area by selling coupon booklets for local businesses and putting a challenge out to find four St. Patrick’s Day murals.

Click here for more information on the business booklet, deals from local businesses in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and the murals.