ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman is warning other pet owners after her dogs escaped from a downtown boarding facility over the weekend.
Lisa Renaud said her dogs stayed overnight Saturday at Downtown Dogs on Delmar, near north 16th street while she was at the Lake of the Ozarks. She got a call from the facility around 5 a.m. Sunday alerting her that the two German Shepherds were nowhere to be found.
“I am trying to remain calm but I am extremely frustrated,” Renaud said. “I feel like things should have been sped up, a little more action right away.”
Renaud said an employee at Downtown Dogs told her the dogs, Sophie and Lily, escaped through a dog door and then through a backyard fence. She said she was told employees were making flyers and calling animal shelters.
However, when she got back to St. Louis later that day she said nothing had been done.
“As a business owner, I know it’s hard and accidents happen but I feel like their action has been extremely slow and very nonchalant and I just feel like they should be as upset as I am,” Renaud said.
News 4 spoke with another couple over the phone who said their golden doodle, Harry, also escaped from Downtown Dogs in June. They said they dropped him off for a grooming appointment and he escaped out of the front door.
The couple found him six days later and said they had to pay a stranger to get him back.
The owner of Downtown Dogs declined an on-camera interview but said she has been working to fix the weak fence but experienced delays due to a lumber shortage. She said all employees are undergoing a safety training to ensure this does not happen again.
Lily, the black German Shepherd, was found but Sophie is still missing. The facility is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever finds Sophie. If you see her, you’re asked to call (314) 713-7662.
