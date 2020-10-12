SACRAMENTO, CA. (KOVR) – UC Davis Alum and current U.S. Army researcher Jenna Gadberry is part of the team researching whether dogs could learn to smell the coronavirus.
There are two dogs in the research program. So far, scientists were able to isolate the virus inside jars for testing, now they are seeking patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The COVID-19 positive patients are being asked to wear a t-shirt for 24 hours that would be used to help dogs sniff out the coronavirus from sweat left on the shirt.
If Gadberry’s team can teach dogs to smell the virus, the specially trained K-9s would likely first be dispatched to screening checkpoints at public places, such as schools and airports to help identity undiagnosed COVID-19 cases.
