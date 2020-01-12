MARION, Indiana (CBS News) -- Sandi, a pit bull-boxer mix, is a 12-year-old dog who's finally enjoying her moment in the sun. Sandi had been in a shelter at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana for a long time — a really long time.
The dog was brought there more than six years ago and little is known about her origin story. That's because she's been at the shelter longer than any of the current employees. But while little is known about Sandi's past, the shelter is confident in her bright future.
Sandi was adopted last Friday by Erin and Cary Rhodes, who are big supporters of the shelter, a shelter employee named Christy told CBS News. "Their dog passed away and [Erin] kept calling me and she said 'I really just can't keep my mind off of Sandi,'" Christy said.
The shelter was ecstatic that Sandi finally found her forever home. They usually post on their Facebook page when dogs get adopted, but for this special pup, they pulled out all the stops. Sandi took her "freedom walk" out of the shelter and onto a red carpet. The shelter superstar even wore a crown to greet her new parents.
