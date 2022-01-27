Dog training facility helps dogs bring joy to the community Kmov staff Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At Duo Dogs, dogs are trained to make a difference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At Duo Dogs, dogs are trained to make a difference. Volunteers come in with their own dogs to be trained so that they can assist in hospitals, nursing homes, schools and provide a little joy for the community. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joy Dog Training Zootechnics Social Service Locations Missouri × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Man shot after suspect tries to steal car with his 3-year-old son inside in St. Charles Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer Updated Jan 24, 2022 Officer in critical condition, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Ferguson KMOV.com Staff Updated 4 hrs ago Officers shoot, kill driver in O'Fallon, MO Kelsee Ward Updated Jan 24, 2022 Iconic South City Bug Store is closing its doors after 30 years Julia Avery Updated Jan 23, 2022 St. Louis County McDonald's worker shot over French fry discount, police say KMOV.com Staff Updated Jan 21, 2022 4Warn Forecast: Colder Tomorrow, Spotty Light Snow Friday Morning Steve Templeton Updated 2 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.