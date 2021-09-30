ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman’s dog was stolen from her as she walked in downtown St. Louis overnight.
The 43-year-old woman was walking her Shih Tzu at N. 19th St. and Delmar Blvd. around 12:15 a.m. when a dark-colored sedan stopped next to her. Police report an unknown man got out of the car, pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her dog. After the woman complied to his demands, the suspect got back into his car and drove off.
The stolen dog was later found running in the area and was returned to the woman. No one was injured.
