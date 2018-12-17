(KMOV.com) – A dog who was left for dead in a ditch has a forever home.

The family who has been fostering Trooper since August permanently adopted him on Monday.

+2 Man charged after dog is shot, hit with hammer and left to die in ditch Trooper, a yellow lab, has earned his name. Animal rescuers said they believe he was shot and then beaten with a hammer and left for dead in brush near Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.

Trooper was found in a ditch near Farmington in February. He had been shot, hit with a hammer and left for dead.

Jason Hampton is accused of abusing Trooper. His trial is set to start in March.