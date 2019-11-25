Roomba

Roomba vacuum cleaner by iRobot Corporation, photo

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officers rescued a dog after its tail got stuck in a robotic vacuum in Ballwin.

The Ballwin Police Department said they were able to locate the home where the incident occurred because when officers arrived they “could hear the chorus of a screaming mother, an upset newborn, and a yelping K-9 within a significant radius of the residence.”

Officers were able to free the dog from the vacuum.

