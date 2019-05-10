ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sometimes you just really miss your buddies.
That was true for a St. Ann dog who went to great lengths to see his friends from doggy daycare.
Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland posted this video showing a dog named Hugo come running into the shop behind an employee.
Turns out, Hugo ran more than a mile from his home, crossing a median on Lindbergh to see all of his friends.
Happy Tails says they're glad Hugo wasn't hurt, but told him that next time to have his dad drive him.
