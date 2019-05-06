RALEIGH, N.C. (KMOV.com) -- There was a big reunion this weekend after a woman said American Airlines lost her dog.
She was flying from San Francisco to Raleigh, but her dog-named beast- ended up in Philadelphia.
Amber Dalton described the panic as she went to look for the pup after her flight.
"I get to Raleigh and I go to look for my pet in the oversized baggage and there are no pets arriving," she said.
American Airlines employees admitted they didn't know where they put her dog.
"How can you not know where you put the dog? It's a live animal," Dalton said.
Dalton says she thinks the confusion started when they were about to leave the San Francisco airport.
She was told the aircraft could not fly live animals.
She was then told the airline would put both of them on a flight to Dallas, but Beast was never put on the flight.
Eventually Beast made it to Raleigh and an American Airlines employee drove him to his owner.
An American Airlines spokesperson said that the Dallas flight was also not suitable for pets, and that's why Beast was put on a flight to Philadelphia instead.
But Dalton says this was never communicated to her.
That same spokesperson says they are reaching out to Dalton with more information and a personal apology.
