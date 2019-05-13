Gloria's puppies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While the smash ‘80s hit “Gloria” has been making the rounds during the Blues’ playoff games, another 'Gloria' is celebrating a victory of her own.

Needy Paws Rescue in St. Louis posted on Facebook about their adorable dog 'Gloria' and her nine puppies. The puppies are all named after Blues players.

If are interested in adopting one of these cuties, Needy Paws says they will be up for adoption soon on their website!

